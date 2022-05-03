Condors beat Abbotsford 2-1 in overtime; playoff series continues Wednesday

Seth Griffith saved the night in the dying seconds of regulation and James Hamblin put the finishing touches on a dramatic victory for the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday night.
Griffith scored his 31st goal of the season with 31 seconds left in regulation and Hamblin scored 6:39 into overtime as Bakersfield beat Abbotsford 2-1 before 3,384 at Mechanic’s Bank Arena.
The Condors can wrap up the short best-of-three opening round American Hockey League playoff series with a win on Wednesday night.
Stuart Skinner made a save and then Cooper Marody started a quick up-ice rush for the Condors. Marody fed the puck to Tim Schaller on the left side. Schaller then sent the puck into the slot where a driving Hamblin redirected it past Spencer Martin.
"I think it was just a really good play in general,” Hamblin said. “Stu made a great save on that rush they had before. Cooper made a nice play to get it over to (Schaller), who got it to me and I was just lucky enough to tap it in.”
The Condors came perilously close to being on the verge of elimination after the Canucks took a 1-0 lead with 9 minutes and 31 seconds remaining in regulation when Abbotsford’s Vasily Podkolzin got open on the right side of the net and beat Skinner.
“You can draw up a game plan and all that sort of stuff but at the end of the day you talk will and will power and what I really believe is our players just simply outwilled them,” Condors coach Colin Chaluk said.
The Condors, who went with 11 forwards and and seven defensemen, played with just 10 forwards after Tyler Benson went down in the first period and it looked like fatigue might be setting in during the third period.
“At that point (the Abbotsford goal) momentum started to shift a little bit, I felt it on the bench,” Chalk said. “And our players were yelling ‘stick to it, we’re not tired, keep going, it’s working.’ At this point it was a sign of the players sticking to the game plan.”
With the clock ticking down and Skinner pulled for an extra attacker Griffith controlled the puck along the right board, moved to the top of the right face-off circle and — on Bakersfield’s 41st shot of the night — the puck finally sailed past Martin and into the net with 31 seconds left in regulation.
Skinner stopped 30 shots for the win while Martin stopped 45 in the loss.
The Condors fired four shots on goal in the opening 90 seconds of the game and attacked in waves throughout the period but could not get the puck past Martin.
The Condors had success getting the puck deep, getting shots on goal (20) and rebound chances.
Martin made a big save on a rebound chance by Dylan Holloway from the low slot at 9:12. The Condors ended the period with back-to-back power plays during which Martin stopped eight shots, including a stuff shot by Tim Schaller with 13 seconds left to keep the game scoreless.
Skinner made a good save 40 seconds into the second period after Bakersfield turnover in its own end, but like the first period, the Condors had the better opportunities in 20 more minutes of scoreless play.
Holloway had a big hit along the boards which led to a good scoring chance by Bakersfield five minutes into the period with the Condors controlling most of the play after that until Skinner stopped a quick Abbotsford up-ice rush with a glove save with three minutes left.
Abbotsford got a late power play but Bakersfield had the best scoring chance as Philip Broberg stole the puck in the neutral zone and skated in all alone only to be denied by Martin with 45 seconds left. Tim Schaller then pushed the puck wide on a short-handed rush as time expired.