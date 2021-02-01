A modified scheduled will allow the Bakersfield Condors an additional home game on Feb. 13.
The Condors, who open the home portion of their schedule on Feb. 12 against Henderson, will host the Silver Knights again the following night. The Feb. 12 game begins at 5 p.m. with the puck dropping on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
The second Henderson game replaces a previously scheduled Feb. 14 game at Stockton. It was announced on Monday that Stockton was being forced to temporarily relocate to Calgary to be in closer proximity to their parent club, the Calgary Flames.
Bakersfield opens the regular season on the road this Friday and Saturday with two games against the San Diego Gulls in Irvine.