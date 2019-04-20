And just like that, it’s all knotted up.
The Colorado Eagles responded Saturday night in Game 2 of their opening round AHL playoff series against the Bakersfield Condors, pulling away with a 4-1 win in Loveland, Colorado.
The best-of-five series is now tied 1-1 — the Condors won Friday’s opener 3-2 — with three games on the docket next week in Bakersfield. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday while Game 4 will be played Saturday. Both contests are on tap for 7 p.m. at Rabobank Arena.
Game 5, if necessary, is slated for Sunday at 5 p.m.
Game 2 saw Colorado get on the board 2:22 into the contest, when Julien Nantel found the back of the net. The Eagles took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period when Andrew Agozzino tallied an unassisted goal.
The Condors made a third period push, when Patrick Russell cut the deficit in half with a goal 1:34 into the frame. He deflected home a slap shot from Ethan Bear, while Josh Currie added an assist on the play.
But Colorado put things away when Agozzino cashed in with the final two goals to finish the night with a hat trick. His power play marker at 12:29 put the Eagles back in front by two goals and he added an empty netter with nine seconds to go.
Bakersfield goaltender Shane Starrett stopped 18 of 21 shots. His counterpart, Pavel Francouz, made 28 saves to finish as the game’s second star.
The Condors were 0 for 7 on the power play while Colorado was 1 for 7.
