The Bakersfield Condors announced the 2019-20 schedule that will begin with a home game on Oct. 4 against San Diego.
The Condors will play 23 of the team's 34 home games on Friday or Saturday nights and have two Sunday matinee games scheduled for Feb. 16 and March 1. Both of those games are slated for 5 p.m. starts.
There will also be two special 5 p.m. starts on Wednesday, Nov. 27 - the day before Thanksgiving - and on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The Field Trip Day is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m., an annual tradition where thousands of local schools use the game as an opportunity for an educational field trip to watch the Condors play.
The new seasons comes after Bakersfield had its most successful season in the AHL with 42 wins, a 17-game win streak and captured Pacific Division regular season title.
Bakersfield Condors home game schedule
Friday, Oct. 4 - vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 - vs. Ontario, 7
Saturday, Oct. 19 - vs. Stockton, 7
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - vs. Ontario, 6:30
Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs. Stockdale, 7
Friday, Nov. 8 - vs. San Diego, 7
Saturday, Nov. 9 - vs. San Jose, 7
Thursday, Nov. 21 - vs. Stockton, 10:30 a.m. (field trip day)
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - vs. Tucson, 5
Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs. Ontario, 7 (Teddy bear toss)
Friday, Dec. 13 - vs. Grand Rapids, 7
Saturday, Dec. 14 - vs. Grand Rapids, 7
Saturday, Dec. 28 - vs. Stockdale, 7
Tuesday, Dec. 31 - vs. Ontario, 5
Saturday, Jan. 11 - vs. Iowa, 7
Tuesday, Jan. 14 - vs. Iowa, 6:30
Friday, Jan. 17 - vs. Colorado, 7
Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs. San Diego, 7
Wednesday, Jan. 22 - vs. San Jose, 6:30
Friday, Jan. 31 - vs. Ontario, 7
Wednesday, Feb. 5 - vs. Tucson, 6:30
Friday, Feb. 7 - vs. Ontario, 7
Saturday, Feb. 15 - vs. Colorado, 7
Sunday, Feb. 16 - vs. San Jose, 5
Friday, Feb. 21 - vs. San Diego, 7
Saturday, Feb. 22 - vs. Colorado, 7
Sunday, March 1 - vs. Tucson, 5
Saturday, March 7 - vs. Stockton, 7
Saturday, March 21 - vs. San Jose, 7
Wednesday, March 25 - vs. Stockton, 6:30
Saturday, March 28 - vs. Colorado, 7
Wednesday, April 8 - vs. San Jose, 6:30
Friday, April 10 - vs. San Jose, 7
Saturday, April 11 - vs. Tucson, 7
