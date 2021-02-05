A dominant, three-goal surge in second period launched San Diego to a 4-1 win over Bakersfield in the opening night of American Hockey League play Friday night.
Devin Brosseau scored the Condors' first goal of the year, and the first goal of his AHL career at the 4:56 mark of the first period, putting Bakersfield up 1-0.
But the Gulls took control for good in the second period, following back-to-back goals by Chase De Leo. San Diego, which out-shot the Condors 17-6 in the second, then pulled ahead 3-1 on a goal by Kodie Curran.
Matt Lorito then made it 4-1 5:07 into the third, and the Condors were unable to close the gap despite finishing the period with a 13-7 shot advantage.
The two teams will square off again at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine on Saturday, with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.