An already delayed Bakersfield Condors season has been pushed back even further.
On Wednesday, the American Hockey League announced that its Board of Directors approved a plan to move the season's start date back to Feb. 5, "due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis."
In August, the AHL announced plans to restart play on Dec. 4.
"The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities," the league said in a statement. "Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined."
The Condors and the AHL saw the 2019-20 season brought to a halt in March during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. The remainder of the season was officially canceled in May and play has yet to resume.