AHL releases format for Pacific Division Playoffs

Condors logo

While no one will hoist the Calder Cup this season, members of the AHL's Pacific Division will have an opportunity to play for championship hardware.

On Friday, the league announced a format for a tournament in which the division's seven teams will play for the right to capture the John D. Chick Trophy. The tournament will take place May 18-29.

The Pacific Division Playoffs will begin with single-elimination play-in games, which will be played at FivePoint Arena in Irvine. The No. 4 seed will face the No. 7 seed before seeds No. 5 and 6 play immediately after on May 18.

The winners of those games will then play on May 19 for the right to take on the top seed in the best-of-three opening round. The second and third seeds will also play a best-of-three series, with all semifinals hosted by the higher seed.

The championship round will also be a best-of-three format and hosted by the higher seed. A champion will be crowned no latter than May 29.

Entering a Friday home game with Colorado, the Condors were trailing Henderson by percentage points for the top seed. Bakersfield also hosts third-place San Diego Saturday and plays three road games against Henderson to close the regular season.

Ticket information and full schedules for the postseason will be announced next week.

