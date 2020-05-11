Another domino in the sports world fell Monday morning, when the American Hockey League announced it was canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 season.
The league season, which was suspended on March 12 amid concerns of the growing Coronavirus, will end without the Calder Cup Playoffs.
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," League CEO David Andrews said in a statement Monday. "The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.
"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."
The Condors also released the following statement:
"Obviously, we are all disappointed by this news. We will miss having you in the stands, the goals, the hits, the saves, the team, and the camaraderie that comes with Condors hockey. We know that this decision was not made lightly, but was done so in the best interest of the players and the fans. We wanted to let you know that we are working diligently on providing information on next steps regarding your tickets for the un-played games. We are in the final stages of confirming these steps that will provide you with your ticket options in the near future. Certainly the last two months have been trying for everyone and we hope you are all staying safe."
For questions about tickets for unused games, email tickets@bakersfieldcondors.com or call 324-7825.
