The Colorado Eagles won the special-team battle on Friday night and came away with a 6-3 victory over the Condors in Loveland, Colo.
The win put the Eagles three points up on the Condors for the fourth, and final, playoff berth in the Pacific Division.
The game marked the halfway point of the season for the Condors (16-15-2-1), who are winless in 2019 (0-4-1) and have just one win in their last nine games.
The game had 15 combined penalties and a penalty shot.
The Eagles scored a power-play goal, two short-handed goals and connected on the penalty shot. All three Condors goals came on the power play.
The only even-strength goal, which turned out to be the winner, came by Martin Kraut at 18:21 of the second and put Colorado up 4-3. The Eagles finished the game with a penalty shot goal by Michael Joly 12:59 into the third and Logan O’Connor hit an empty net with 30 seconds left.
The Eagles opened the scoring at 7:53 of the first on a short-handed goal.
The Eagles got possession of the puck just as a Condors 5-on-3 power-play expired. Caleb Herbert, fresh out of the penalty box, took a pass and broke in all alone to beat Wells. Colorado made it 2-0 on a power-play goal by Martin Kaut at 16:48.
Bakersfield tied the game in the second with back-to-back power-play goals — David Gust 24 seconds in and Logan Day at 2:54.
The Eagles went up 3-2 on a short-handed goal by O’Connor at 13:13 and the Condors tied it on another Gust power-play goal at 18:05.
