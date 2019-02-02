Caleb Jones and Evan Polei each scored a pair of goals as the Condors rolled to their 10th straight victory, beating the Ontario Reign 6-2 on Saturday night in Ontario.
Twelve different players had points with Mitch Callahan racking up the most with three assists.
Joe Gambardella extended his point str ak to seven games.
Shane Starrett stopped 29 shots for his eighth straight win.
The Condors opened up a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Tyler Benson and Jones before a late Ontario goal by Brett Sutter cut the lead in half.
Bakersfield blew the game open with three second-period goals from Russell, Polei and Jones. Polei got his second midway though the third. Ontario’s Kurtis MacDermid got the final goal with two minutes.
