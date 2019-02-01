The Bakersfield Condors ran their win streak to nine straight with a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Rabobank Arena before 7,254, the third-largest crowd of the season.
The streak is the longest in the American Hockey League this season.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead late in the first on a goal by Gerald Mayhew but the Condors responded with three goals in the second period.
Ryan Spooner got the scoring started with his second in three games at 5:59. Joe Gambardella put the Condors up 2-1 just under a minute later and Gambardella scored his team high 21st goal with 3:59 left in the period.
Iowa’s Mason Shaw made it a two-goal game with a power-play goal with 3:51 left in the game but David Gust sealed the win with an empty net goal with a minute remaining.
While the Condors are streaking, so too are some players.
Gambardella now has a seven-game point streak, having put up an impressive 13 points (9g, 4a). Goaltender Shane Starrett, who stopped 24 shots, has now won seven straight and Patrick Russell assisted on Spooner’s goal to run his point streak to six games.
The Condors left after the game for Ontario where they face the Reign at 6 p.m. Saturday.
