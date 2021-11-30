Condors' Wednesday night road game postponed due to COVID-19

The Bakersfield Condors' road game in Stockton on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 issues within the Condors organization, the American Hockey League announced Tuesday morning.
It's the fourth road game postponed for Bakersfield in the last two weeks, after the team delayed a pair of games in Abbotsford due to flooding in British Columbia and then another in Ontario due to malfunctioning equipment at Toyota Arena.
The AHL is dealing with a variety of COVID-19 troubles across the league that have caused postponements, such as those within the Hershey Bears and Hartford Wolf Pack organizations.
The Condors are 100 percent vaccinated, media relations director Ryan Holt said.
Bakersfield's NHL affiliate, the Edmonton Oilers, also received the news Tuesday that defenseman Cody Ceci was placed into league COVID-19 protocols, leading the team to cancel practice. Already dealing with defensive injuries, Edmonton decided to call up Markus Niemeläinen from the Condors.
The Oilers will play Pittsburgh Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bakersfield is slated to host Henderson next, on Friday at 7 p.m.