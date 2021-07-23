Condors unveil 2021-22 schedule

The full slate of the Bakersfield Condors' 2021-22 American Hockey League schedule was unveiled on Friday, which features two home games in the opening weekend of the season and games against all nine Pacific Division foes and the Central Division's Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Condors' season and home opener at Mechanics Bank Arena, which was released on Wednesday, will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. The following day, on Sunday, Oct. 17, the Condors will host the San Jose Barracuda at 5 p.m., which will also feature the raising of the 2021 Pacific Division Championship banner.
Other key dates on the schedule include the return of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls and Field Trip Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. against the Ontario Reign.
The 68-game schedule includes 10 games against the Stockton Heat and the Barracuda; eight games against the Colorado Eagles, the Henderson Silver Knights, the Canucks and the Reign; six games against the Tucson Roadrunners and the Gulls; and four games against the Griffins.