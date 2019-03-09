The Bakersfield Condors dominated the San Jose Barracuda on the road for a 7-1 win on Saturday, adding their lead atop the division. The Condors (36-17-2-1) have won 20 of their last 22 games.
Patrick Russell scored two goals for Bakersfield and Luke Esposito tallied two assists. Tyler Benson and Cooper Marody each had a goal and an assist. Fourteen different Condors players recorded points in the contest.
Bakersfield goalie Shane Starrrett made 27 saves.
With two goals in 21 seconds during the second period, the Condors turned a 2-1 lead into a 4-1 advantage. Marody scored from the slot a 6:20 and Russell buried one from the low slot at 6:41.
About six minutes later, Bakersfield's Braden Christoffer scored on a rebound to continue the rout.
Only a third-period goal from Russell came on the power play.
The first-place Condors lead second-place San Jose (30-18-2-4) by nine points in the Pacific Division.
