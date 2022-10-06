Condors to host Barracuda in preseason game

With several players still battling for jobs with the Edmonton Oilers and a handful of injuries keeping other players off the ice, the time is now for prospective members of the Bakersfield Condors to shine.
The Condors, currently with only a few extra bodies in training camp, host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night in a 7 p.m. preseason game at Mechanics Bank arena, then travel to San Jose on Saturday for another meeting against the Barracuda.
Those two games will go a long way toward determining who is on the roster for the American Hockey League opener at home opener Oct. 22 and who will be elsewhere.
“The message to everybody on Day 1 is there are jobs available,” said Condors head coach Colin Chaulk. “We have some injuries right now. We understand that. There are some guys that look to be healthy at the end of the month, maybe mid-November. We’re kind of unsure so that’s an opportunity for some guys coming in.
“Who is it going to be? It’s a little too early to tell right now.” Several players on the preseason roster of the Fort Wayne, Ind. Komets (Bakersfield’s new ECHL affiliate) have been on the ice this week as well as the Fort Wayne coaches, who have now departed for the Fort Wayne training camp.
“We’ve got a lot of guys from our affiliation, a lot of young players,” Chaulk said. “It’s an opportunity for them to compete against each other. It’s exciting to see who is rising above a little bit.”
But practice is one thing. Games are another.
“We’ll take the eye test and see how things pan out over this weekend,” Chaulk said.
Among those who know where they will be come opening day is third-year defensemen Michael Kesselring, who is coming off what many consider to be a good camp in Edmonton.
“It’s been long, but I’m getting ready to play and I’m feeling really good,” said Kesselring, who trained in Edmonton, played in the Young Guns Tournament and then got in two preseason games with the Oilers during main camp.
“I played solid the first game in Seattle and thought I played well in Winnipeg,” Kesselring said of his main camp games. “I left a good impression and just want to keep going from there.”
A sixth-round pick of Edmonton in 2018, Kesselring is in the second year of a three-year contract, earned after playing 21 games as a rookie in the COVID-shortened season of 2020-21.
As for his season last year (2 goals, 11 assists) in 55 games, he said it was up and down.
“I started to play really well and then I got COVID in December and it messed me up for a while, I got it kind of bad.” he said. “I started to get it going toward the end of the year so that was good.”
Like much of Bakersfield’s defense, Kesselring brings size to the ice as he stands 6-foot-five. He hopes to better utilize that size advantage this season.
“I’m a tall, lanky guy so getting my strength up was the biggest thing this summer,” he said. “Just working on the leg strength. I felt a little faster, a little stronger up (in Edmonton).”
“I just want to and get used to the game style of the AHL, to build chemistry with whoever I’m playing with and the guys in the locker room,” he said. “I’m just going to work hard, play hard the first set of games and get into a rhythm.”