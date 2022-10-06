 Skip to main content
Condors to host Barracuda in preseason game

DSC04365.jpg

Bakersfield Condors defense player Michael Kesselring leans over to take a break on the ice during Day 1 of training camp.

 Courtesy of the Condors

With several players still battling for jobs with the Edmonton Oilers and a handful of injuries keeping other players off the ice, the time is now for prospective members of the Bakersfield Condors to shine.

The Condors, currently with only a few extra bodies in training camp, host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night in a 7 p.m. preseason game at Mechanics Bank arena, then travel to San Jose on Saturday for another meeting against the Barracuda.

