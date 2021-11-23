Condors to host 23rd Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday

The Bakersfield Condors are hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday. Fans can bring two new stuffed animals to Mechanics Bank Arena to throw onto the ice when the Condors score their first goal, and the toys will be collected and contributed to local charity organizations.
So far, the Condors have scored in every Teddy Bear Toss game dating back to 1999. The event was conducted in a drive-thru format last year due to the pandemic; the last Teddy Bear Toss game conducted was a 3-1 Bakersfield win against Ontario in 2019. This time, the Condors will be facing San Diego at 7 p.m. Saturday.