Defenseman William Lagesson scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift the Bakersfield Condors to a 7-6 win over San Diego on Wednesday night in San Diego.
Tyler Benson capped a third-period rally from a two-goal deficit when he hammered a loose puck past San Diego goaltender Jeff Glass with 10.5 seconds left.
Joe Gambardella, who had three goals earlier in the game, assisted on the last two.
The Condors now trail the Gulls 2 games to 1 in the Pacific Division Finals with Game 4 on Friday night in San Diego. Game 5 will be in Bakersfield on Saturday night.
San Diego broke a 4-4 tie on the opening shift of the third period when Corey Tropp beat Stuart Skinner, who came in for Shane Starrett midway though the second, at the 34-second mark. The Gulls opened up a two-goal lead when Sam Steel scored at 7:11.
Brad Malone cut San Diego’s lead to 6-5 with nine minutes left on a deflection off a shot by Keegan Lowe.
The Condors killed a late power-play goal by the Gulls and pulled Skinner for an extra attacker to set up the dramatic goal by Benson.
Starrett got the win, stopping 10 of 12 shots in 28 minutes and 10 seconds of play.
Gambardella got the scoring started when he beat Glass to the high blocker side from low in the left circle 5:28 into the game.
The Gulls tied it 1-1 with 4:55 left in the period when a pass in the crease deflected to a wide-open Adam Cracknell, who hit the mostly open net from low in the right circle.
Gambardella put the Condors back on top 2-1 when he skated out from behind the net and beat Glass over the shoulder with a shot from the bottom of the right circle.
The Condors took a 3-1 lead a minute into the second when Ethan Bear scored on a blast from the point.
But the wheels came off in a three-minute span as the Gulls raced out to a 4-3 lead.
Kalle Kossila scored on the power play at 5:23 and Kiefer Sherwood tied the game off a Condors turnover in the slot just 11 seconds later. Andy Welinski scored on a power play at 8:10 to put the Gulls up 4-3, ending Starrett’s night in net after facing 17 shots.
Gambardella tied the game 4-4 when completed his hat trick by banging in the puck off a scramble in front of the net for a power-play goal at 14:01.
