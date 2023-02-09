Condors staying in Bakersfield through at least 2028

As one Canadian NHL team after another moves its American Hockey League affiliate north of the border, the Edmonton Oilers are staying put in Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Condors announced Thursday the renewal of their lease at Mechanics Bank Arena, which had been officially approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night.
The agreement keeps the team in town for at least five more years with an opportunity to tack on a three-year option afterward; Condors President Matthew Riley said he hopes for that option to be a formality and a matter of simple paperwork.
Riley and General Manager Keith Gretzky spoke at a press conference at the arena Thursday morning, accompanied by Adam Miller of Mechanics Bank Arena and Kevin Truelson from the city manager's office, and lauded the community for its enthusiasm and the city for its cooperation.
"The Condors are a backbone of this community and we cannot thank the corporate and fan support enough," Riley said.
While Gretzky alluded to a protracted negotiation process — Truelson, a former Condor himself, added that "government does not move at the same speed as a puck" — Riley said after the press conference that there was little doubt that the team would remain.
"We always had a lot of confidence that we would be here," he said. "Certainly our success kind of speaks for itself, and we're fortunate that Edmonton and the Oilers really value us, they value what we do, they value the city, they value the partnerships and relationships."
The renewal ensures that the lone remaining American AHL affiliate for a Canadian NHL team will stay put, after the Vancouver Canucks switched their affiliation from Utica to Abbotsford in 2021 and the Calgary Flames moved Stockton back home the following year to share their arena.
Bakersfield to Edmonton is also the longest distance between AHL and NHL teams currently, closely followed by Syracuse (AHL) to Tampa Bay (NHL).
Gretzky said that being closer would provide some advantages, but he believes that the distance creates a feeling that players have to "earn the jersey" of the Oilers.
"I think their focus has to be down in Bakersfield, worried about the Condors," he said, "not worrying about walking in and seeing what dressing room I'm in, and we've got a great culture down here that has changed things in the last five years, six years."
As the team's press release points out, the Condors have developed and provided for the Oilers a head coach and assistant coach in Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, as well as players like goaltender Stuart Skinner and five additional members of the current Edmonton depth chart.
The Condors' previous lease, enacted in 2014 when the Oilers and owner Daryl Katz bought the team (which was still in the ECHL at the time), had rent set at $3,500 per preseason game, $6,524 per regular-season game and $1,524.54 per postseason game, with a 6 percent increase every two years, according to The Californian's previous reporting. That agreement was set to expire on June 30.
The new lease sets preseason rent at $4,487.39 per game and postseason rent at $1,954.63 per game for five years. Regular-season rent begins at $7,962.11 in 2023-24 and increases by 2.5 percent annually, resulting in a per-game rate of $8,788.68 in 2027-28.
If the Condors accept their three-year option, which they will have to do by Oct. 1, 2027, the regular-season rent will continue to escalate at the same rate.
Other costs include $898.46 per month, also increasing each year by 2.5 percent, for team offices and a flat $10,500 per year for use of the Valley Children's Ice Center.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.