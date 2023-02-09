 Skip to main content
Condors staying in Bakersfield through at least 2028

As one Canadian NHL team after another moves its American Hockey League affiliate north of the border, the Edmonton Oilers are staying put in Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Condors announced Thursday the renewal of their lease at Mechanics Bank Arena, which had been officially approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night.

