Se ya, Baltimore Skipjacks.
Hello Philadelphia Phantoms.
The Bakersfield Condors continue to soar.
The Condors beat the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1 on Saturday night in Tucson for their 17th straight victory, the second-longest such streak in the 83-year history of the American Hockey League.
The win broke a tie with the Skipjacks (1984-85) and moved the Condors into a tie with the 2004-05 Phantoms, which featured a slew of future NHL players, including Patrick Sharp, R. J. Umberg and Dennis Seidenberg. The record for consecutive wins is 28, set by the Norfolk Admirals in 2011-12.
One amazing stat about the streak: The Condors have trailed for just 49 minutes in more than 1,000 minutes of hockey.
The Condors now return home where they face Iowa on Friday and San Jose on Saturday.
“I really liked the win tonight because we didn’t have our A game but we committed to playing the right way,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We trusted our structure, our players played to an identity, our structure. Our players' grit and determination led us to a win.
“I thought it was a real demonstration of a group that embraces hard work, attention to detail and simplicity.”
As has been the case for the past three games, this one was nail-bitter.
The Condors led 2-1 when Tucson pulled goalie Aiden Hill with 1:46 left and the outcome remained in doubt until Patrick Russell hit the empty net with less than a second remaining.
Joe Gambardella put the Condors up 1-0 7:12 into the first when he scored from the slot off a rebound
Tucson, however, came right back, trying the game 1:59 later on a power-play goal by Giovanni Fiore, who deflected a shot past Shane Starrett.
What turned out to be the game-winner came at 16:31 of the second when Tyler Benson scored off a shot by Cooper Marody shot. The assist for Marody extended his point streak to eight games.
The Condors have now outscored opponents 84-52 in the second period.
Starrett upped his record to 20-3-3 with 14 of the wins coming during the streak. He faced just 20 shots on Monday.
“When you limit shot numbers against, the chances against go down,” Woodcroft said. “We’re on the road, playing the second of a series and we gave up 20 shots against. That’s a recipe to help a team to win a game on on the road.
“Even though it wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t pretty, we executed the game plan as best we could and found a way to win a game.”
It’s something the Condors have doing a lot lately.
