The American Hockey League season may have been interrupted, but the Bakersfield Condors continue to build its team, signing a pair of centers, Brad Malone and Luke Esposito, to two-year contracts.
The 30-year-old Malone is a veteran of 583 games combined, including parts of seven seasons in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers.
In parts of three seasons with the Condors, the Canadian native has scored 89 points in 148 games. He led Bakersfield with 13 points in last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs and was in the midst of his best AHL season this year with 13 goals and 18 assists in 49 games.
Esposito has played three seasons in the AHL, the last two with the Condors after leading Harvard to two ECAC championships and earning All-tournament honors in 2017.
The Andover, Mass., native has 57 points in 150 career AHL games, helping his teams reach the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound center led the Condors with two short-handed goals this season and was second on the team with two game-winning goals.
Malone and Esposito are two of five signings the team has finalized for the upcoming year. They previously inked deals with forward Devin Brosseau, left winger Blake Christensen, defenseman Janis Jaks and right winger Liam Folkes.
Condors365 members can enjoy Cinco de Mayo event
Condors365 members can participate in a Virtual Happy Hour with head coach Jay Woodcroft and winger Joe Gambardella on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Members will be able to submit questions ahead of time to condors@bakersfieldcondors.com and via the chat function on Zoom. An e-mail containing the login information was sent this morning. If you did not receive an e-mail or have further questions regarding your membership, please contact members@bakersfieldcondors.com.
