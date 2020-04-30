The Bakersfield Condors signed their third center in two days, locking down James Hamblin with a two-year deal on Thursday.
The 21-year-old center, a native of Edmonton, finished third in scoring in the Western Hockey League last season, finishing with 92 points in 63 games.
Hamblin led the Medicine Hat Tigers in scoring each of the last two seasons after being the team’s top pick (17th overall) in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.
He joins centers Brad Malone and Luke Esposito, who signed two-year deals on Wednesday.
