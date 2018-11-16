The Condors juggled their lines and made a goaltender change but came up empty on Friday night in San Diego in a 4-1 loss against the Gulls. The Condors, who had won four straight entering the game, avoided a shutout when defenseman Ryan Stanton scored his first of the season with 4:15 remaining.
Al Montoya started in goal for the Condors, made some big saves in the first to keep the Condors close, but was pulled and replaced by Shane Starrett 2:33 into the second after two quick goals by the Gulls extended their lead to 3-0.
Corey Tropp opened the scoring for the Gulls 7:05 into the first. That goal came 21 seconds after Bakersfield’s Luke Esposito was stopped on a penalty shot by Kevin Boyle, who wound up with 46 saves.
Chase De Leo put San Diego up 2-1 just 1:25 into the second and Tropp scored his second of the night at 2:33 for a 3-0 lead. Troy Terry put the Gulls up 4-0 with another power-play goal late in the second.
