Condors season ends with loss to Canucks

The season for the Bakersfield Condors came to an end on Friday night 1,444 miles from the friendly confines of Mechanic’s Bank Arena.
The Condors set an American Hockey League era record for home wins with 23, but as the fifth seed in the Pacific Division the Condors had to travel to Abbotsford, B.C. to face the fourth-seeded Canucks in a best of three series, all in Abbotsford.
In a role reversal from last season, the Canucks, who lost in two straight to the Condors in the first-round of the playoffs in Bakersfield a year ago, swept the Condors.
The Canucks, who won 3-0 on Wednesday night, scored a power-play goal 7:36 into the third for a 3-2 lead and sealed the win and advanced in the playoffs with an empty net goal with 54 seconds remaining.
The Condors had the third-best record in the second half of the regular season but a horrendous stretch from mid November to mid-January (when they were seven games under .500 and last place in the Pacific Division) erased any chance at earning a home-ice advantage for the playoffs.
It was the fourth consecutive season of reaching the AHL playoffs for the Condors.
“We felt like we weren’t ourselves in Game 1, we were off a little, but tonight what an effort from both clubs,” Condors coach Colin Chaulk said “We carried momentum a lot of time, you think about penalties, seven penalties one 5-on-3 (against) … our players came up big there, giving us momentum, going 1-for-3 (on Bakersfield power plays).
“To see how hard our guys battled, it’s really too bad it didn’t work out for us tonight.”
Trailing 2-0 13 minutes into the second, the Condors clawed their way back into the game.
James Hamblin scored a power-play goal with 1:24 left in the period to cut the deficit in half. Jason Demers then just missed tying the game in the dying seconds as Artus Silovs got his blocker in front of the puck and deflected it away.
The Condors tied the game 3:30 into the third when, after a long shift in the Abbotsford zone, Raphael Lavoie took a pass from Luke Esposito and scored from between the face-off circles.
But penalties, which plagued the Condors all night, finally proved costly.
Demers ended up in the Condors net during a scramble in the Bakersfield zone and he knocked the net off when he exited, earning an unsportsmanlike conduct call at 5:57.
Just under a minute later Jason Bailey took a cross-checking penalty, giving Abbotsford a two-man advantage for 1:16.
Thanks to a terrific save by Condors goaltender Calvin Pickard (who finished with 30 saves) the Condors killed the two-man portion of the penalty.
But Nils Hoglander, who had two goals on Wednesday, proved a Condor killer again as he scored the game-winner with six seconds left on Bailey’s penalty.
“He’s one of our leaders, he’s a positive voice for our team,” Chaulk said of PIckard, who is under contract for another year. “He gave us a chance tonight, I know the guys were doing everything they could to try to tie it up for him.”
Silvos came up big for Abbotsford again with 9:40 left when he once again managed to get his blocker on a shot by Demers, who was looking to tie the game.
The Condors killed four Abbotsford penalties in the first period and escaped with a 0-0 but, as they did on Wednesday night, the Canucks struck early in the second.
The Condors had a sloppy attempt at exiting their own zone, lost the puck at the blueline and got caught deep on a long shift which ended when Abbotford’s Jack Rathbone scored at 2:06.
Hogland made a nifty cross-ice pass to Brady Keeper, who sneaked past Lavoie and scored from the bottom of the right circle at 13:16 to give the Canucks a two-goal lead.
“There’s a lot of will in this group,” Chaulk said. “We had some tough moments. To see how we stuck together, slowly built our beliefs, slowly stacked Ws on top of each other by getting to what’s right and playing our way, it was really, really impressive to see us climb from ninth to fifth place in a few months.
“It was a great season, unfortunately we didn’t get past the first round.”