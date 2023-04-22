 Skip to main content
Condors season ends with loss to Canucks

The season for the Bakersfield Condors came to an end on Friday night 1,444 miles from the friendly confines of Mechanic’s Bank Arena.

The Condors set an American Hockey League era record for home wins with 23, but as the fifth seed in the Pacific Division the Condors had to travel to Abbotsford, B.C. to face the fourth-seeded Canucks in a best of three series, all in Abbotsford.

