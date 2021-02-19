Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.