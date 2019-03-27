The Bakersfield Condors rolled through the Ontario Reign, 5-1, on Wednesday at Rabobank Arena.
The Condors are now 38-17-3-2 on the season and sit one point away from clinching a playoff spot. They can ice things away Friday with a win or entering overtime at San Diego or if Friday's Tucson-Colorado game ends in regulation.
Wednesday saw the team get first period goals from Luke Esposito, Mitch Callahan and Logan Day. The team took a 4-0 early in the second period off a goal from Caleb Jones.
Esposito added his second tally of the night with under two minutes remaining in the second to make the score 5-1.
Shane Starrett stopped 23 of 25 shots.
After Friday's game at San Diego, the Condors return home for a 7 p.m. Saturday game against San Jose.
