With the new season set to get underway, the Bakersfield Condors' 2021 roster is beginning to take shape.
After returning to the ice for their first team practices of the new year Monday, the Condors also revealed their 2021 training camp roster, with several key contributors set to return to try and and help the team improve on a disappointing 21-27 finish from last season.
The Condors, who were last in the Pacific Division in scoring a season ago, will have to replace their top offensive option in Josh Currie, who is currently playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Tyler Benson, a left wing who played in the 2019-20 All-Star Game, will likely be asked to lead the offensive charge early. Benson, who had nine goals and 27 assists, was the team's second leading scorer a season ago.
Centers Brad Malone (13 goals, 18 assists), Luke Esposito (7, 18) and Ryan McLeod (5, 18) along with wing Joe Gambardella (14, 14) will also look to provide Bakersfield with strong veteran scoring options as they try to improve upon a sixth-place finish in a seven-team Pacific Division last year.
Defensively, the team will look much different as Vincent Desharnais, who played in six games as a rookie, is the only defenseman from the 19-20 roster to be back this season.
The team will look different in goal as well, with 2018 second-round pick Olivier Rodrigue set to battle Angus Redmond for playing time.
The new and returning pieces will get their first chance to gel together in game action this Sunday, when the Condors host the San Diego Gulls in a preseason game at 4 p.m. Spectators will not be allowed into Mechanics Bank Arena for the matchup because of COVID-19 safety protocols currently in place.
Bakersfield will also open its 40-game regular season with back-to-back road games against San Diego on Feb. 5 and 6. The Condors will host Henderson in their home opener at 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.