The Bakersfield Condors will return to the ice on Saturday, following nearly a week’s hiatus, looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Stockton Heat at 7 p.m.
The Condors (10-13-3-1), who lost a pair of games on the road against the Colorado Eagles last weekend, have fallen to sixth place in the Pacific Division. The Heat (17-5-2-3) are in second place and have picked up at least one point in seven straight games.
In addition to the hockey action, the night will feature a Fortnite Nite promotion, including a Fortnite Dance Challenge and a chance to win an Xbox One and a PS4.
The Condors will travel to play the last-place San Jose Barracuda on Sunday for a 5 p.m. game, before returning home to play the Ontario Reign at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in their final game of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.