Condors release schedule for 2022-23 season

Condors 25th anniversary logo

The Bakersfield Condors announced Thursday their schedule for the 2022-23 American Hockey League season, their first under new coach Colin Chaulk and his staff.

The Condors will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2023, and they open the milestone season at home against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 15, after making an initial appearance for a preseason game against San Jose on Oct. 7.

