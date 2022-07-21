Condors release schedule for 2022-23 season

The Bakersfield Condors announced Thursday their schedule for the 2022-23 American Hockey League season, their first under new coach Colin Chaulk and his staff.
The Condors will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2023, and they open the milestone season at home against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 15, after making an initial appearance for a preseason game against San Jose on Oct. 7.
The Condors swept the Canucks in the first round of the playoffs in May before losing to Stockton in the Pacific Division Semifinals.
There will be no more Stockton on the schedule this season, as the Heat are moving to Calgary to join their NHL affiliate, the Flames. The new Calgary AHL team's identity has yet to be revealed, but the Condors play them for the first time at Mechanics Bank Arena Nov. 18.
Also new this year are the Coachella Valley Firebirds, based in Palm Desert but playing in Seattle until their new arena is constructed. They will come to Bakersfield for the first time on Dec. 10.
The Condors will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Nov. 26 against San Jose, and Field Trip Day just 10 days later on Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. against Colorado. The latter will make its return to the fall semester after taking place in April last season.
The Edmonton Oilers have already signed multiple new players this offseason who are likely to spend significant time in Bakersfield, including goaltender Calvin Pickard and forward Greg McKegg. The Oilers' 2021 first-round pick, Xavier Bourgault, is also a candidate to play for the Condors this year.