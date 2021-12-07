Condors reenter COVID-19 protocols, suffer sixth postponement in three weeks

The Bakersfield Condors announced Tuesday morning that their game against the Ontario Reign, previously scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., would be postponed.
The Condors are again dealing with COVID-19 issues, which also caused the postponement of their Dec. 1 game at Stockton. Between then and now, they got healthy, but had a game against Henderson on Friday delayed due to the Silver Knights' own COVID-19 problems, then lost to Ontario 3-2 at home Saturday.
The Condors' entire organization is fully vaccinated, as media relations director Ryan Holt noted after their first COVID-19 delay.
Bakersfield, which sits at 6-6-1-2 overall, has had six games rescheduled in the last three weeks after a smooth start to the year. The first three were unrelated to COVID — flooding forced two delays in Abbotsford, then ice equipment stopped working in Ontario. These postponements set the Condors up for a crowded schedule later in the season.
Bakersfield is slated to play a pair of games in Colorado on Friday and Saturday.