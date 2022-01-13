Condors reenter COVID-19 protocols, postpone Friday's game; Saturday's remains unchanged

The Bakersfield Condors had their second game in a row postponed Thursday, this time due to their own COVID-19 issues.
Friday's game at Mechanics Bank Arena against the Stockton Heat will not be played as scheduled, just days after the Condors missed out on a game against Abbotsford due to the Canucks' COVID-19 protocols.
This is the third time this season that COVID-19 cases in the Condors organization have forced postponements.
The matchup against the Heat would have given the Condors, who haven't lost in regulation in a month, a chance at the first-place team in the Pacific Division. Pending the announcement of a new date for Friday's game, Bakersfield will host Stockton next on Feb. 19.
The Condors played on Sunday, and so despite the consecutive delays will not have nearly as long of a layoff as they experienced earlier in the season. Bakersfield stressed in its press release that Saturday night's home game against San Jose, which would have been the second half of a back-to-back, is still on the schedule despite its proximity to Friday's game.