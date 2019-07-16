The Bakersfield Condors announced Tuesday that the team has re-signed defenseman Jake Kulevich and forward Jakob Stukel to AHL contracts for the upcoming season.
Kulevich had two goals and six assists in 29 games for the Condors last season, his second in the AHL. He played four seasons at Colgate, compiling 15 goals and 45 assists in 150 games before turning pro.
Stukel joined the Condors on March 9 on a try-out agreement and had three goals and three assists in 10 games. Prior to joining Bakersfield, he had 42 points in 57 games with Wichita in the ECHL.
A sixth-round draft choice by the Vancouver Canucks, Stukel played four seasons in the Western Hockey League, finishing with 103 goals and 94 assists in 265 games with the Calgary Hitmen.
The signings come on the heels of the Condors winning two awards at the AHL’s year end Team Business Service Awards earlier this month.
Bakersfield was honored with the Season Ticket Revenue Growth award and also was recognized for overall ticket sales revenue growth.
Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with right shoulder irritation.
The former Centennial High standout reportedly hit 99 mph on the radar gun during a four-batter appearance against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
With the game tied 2-2, Burnes gave up four runs on four hits, increasing his ERA to 9.00 in 46 innings this season with Milwaukee.
The 24-year-old pitcher began the season as a starter, but was moved to the bullpen after allowing 11 home runs in 17 2/3 innings in the rotation between March and April. He's also spent a stint in the minor leagues.
