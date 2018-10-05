The Bakersfield Condors did not score four power-play goals in a single game all last season.
They opened American Hockey League play on Friday night with an electrifying display as they scored four power-play goals, three of them in the second period, to extinguish the Stockton Heat 8-1 at Rabobank Arena.
Rookie Cameron Hebig started the power-play explosion when he skated untouched down the slot and beat Tyler Parsons 10:58 into the first for his first pro goal in his first pro game.
Veteran goaltender Al Montoya played a big role in the first period, as he stopped a short-handed breakaway 1:40 into the game and a couple of other good early chances by the Heat.
Then he pretty much had the second period off.
Patrick Russell scored a short-handed goal 27 seconds into the second and then came three straight power-play goals.
Defenseman Caleb Jones scored at 4:44; Tyler Benson scored his first pro goal at 6:11; and Mitch Callahan got into the action at 8:32.
That was it for Parsons, who was replaced in net by Jon Gillies.
“We talked about starting that second period with a big kill, which we were able to get, starting with a momentum short-handed goal,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “From there it just built. Credit to the 20 players in the room. They did an excellent job.”
Gillies proved no problem for the Condors as Callahan, who scored just two goals in 45 games last season, got his second of the night at 14:10.
Sixty-four seconds later the Condors had a 7-0 lead as Russell got his second of the night.
Veteran Brad Malone made it a really special special-teams evening as he scored a short-handed goal 1:28 into the third. That gave Malone, who assisted on Russell’s short hander, a four-point-night (one goal, three assists).
“Tonight was special one for me and my family,” said Malone, who changed his jersey number to 17 in honor of the birth of his first son, Banks, on May 17. “It was one of those games I won’t forget.
“That’s the way we wanted to start, the goals coming in that large of an amount was an added bonus but we wanted to have a strong 60 and I’d probably say we had 50, 45 strong minutes so it’s a good way to start.”
The only thing keeping it from being a near-perfect night for the Condors was Kerby Rychel beating Montoya from the middle of the left circle four minutes into the third.
Thirteen Condors registered at least a point and seven had multi-point nights.
“It’s important for players’ confidence to start the season well,” Woodcroft said. “I can let you know, these guys went through a very difficult month, a very labor-intensive training camp where they worked their butts off. To see them rewarded with a big game tonight was nice to see.”
Notes
Veteran defenseman Keegan Lowe is team captain for the Condors. This is his sixth pro season and second with Bakersfield. Center Josh Currie, who played his 188th game as a Condors on Friday night, and veteran Center Brad Malone (second year in Bakersfield) are alternates … Malone was named the No. 1 star of the game. Callahan was the second star and Russell was the third.
