Condors postponed again, this time due to opponent's COVID-19 protocols

Two days after the Bakersfield Condors' own COVID-19 issues forced a postponement, the Condors are facing another delayed game Friday as the Henderson Silver Knights enter COVID-19 protocols.
The teams were previously slated to play Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena but will hope to make the game up later this season, the American Hockey League announced.
Bakersfield has had five of its last six games postponed for four different reasons: flooding in Abbotsford, an equipment malfunction in Ontario, the Condors' own COVID-19 problems and now those of the Silver Knights.
The AHL has been hit hard by the virus in recent weeks, putting out a press release Wednesday that announced schedule changes for 14 different games, though primarily on the East Coast.
Bakersfield has played just one game — the Teddy Bear Toss night defeat against San Diego — since Nov. 17. The Condors are on track to host AHL Player of the Month Martin Frk and his Ontario Reign on Saturday night.