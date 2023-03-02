Condors, Philp ready for seven-game homestand

It took a while for Noah Philp to find his footing as a pro, but he and the rest of the Bakersfield Condors team seem to have hit their collective stride heading into the stretch run of the American Hockey League season.
The Condors were in last place in the Pacific Division and six games under .500 when the calendar turned.
Since then they have gone 13-7-1-2 to claw back to .500 while playing 15 of those 23 games on the road.
Bakersfield, now in sixth place and a playoff position in the Pacific Division, starts a seven-game homestand Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena against Coachella Valley.
Philps' turnaround from calendar year 2022 to 2023 mirrors that of the team. He had five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in his first 28 games and has put up 17 points (9g, 8a) in his last 23. Nine of his points (4g, 5a) have come in his last 10 games.
“Just learning to play a different style of game, it’s completely different for me,” said Philp. “It just takes a little time. After the Christmas break I felt better. I think the whole team has felt a little better.”
Philp, 6-3, 198, got a taste of pro hockey when he played two games for Stockton (where his brother Luke was playing as a rookie) on an Amateur Try Out after his junior season ended in 2019.
“That was an interesting wake-up call for me,” Philp said. “I wasn’t sure what I would be like at that level. I went up for a couple of weeks and played two games. Felt out where I was and felt I could use another year or two of development in school.”
So Philp headed to the University of Alberta for three seasons (one with no hockey due to COVID).
“It was awesome, I loved every bit of university,” he said of that decision.
Philp signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers last April and was assigned to the Condors where he played three regular-season games and three playoff games.
“Last year during the playoffs he played in a game and was impactful, had an assist on a game-tying goal,” Condors coach Colin Chaulk said of his first impression of Philp. “He was confident, protected the puck, skated. (This season) in (rookie camp), he was solid, and he was good at NHL camp.”
Then came the start of his rookie campaign and growing pains.
“He had to learn how to play defense, stop on pucks in the defensive zone, break pucks out .. his stick detail was a little out of control and he was taking a lot of minor penalties,” Chaulk said.
He was not “earning” a lot of ice time.
“It took a bit, there were some hard reminders but he was open to it,” Chaulk said of guidance from the coaching staff and veteran players. “He’s done the work.”
Case in point: the improvement in the faceoff circle for the right shot center.
“In the last 20 games his face-off percentage has increased 20 percent,” Chaulk said.
Philp said his improvement at the dot has come from work and knowledge.
“It’s a little bit of a chess game,” Philp said of taking draws. “Just learning from different guys. I’ve learned lots from all the centermen here — (Brad) Malone, (Luke) Esposito, (James) Hamblin. These guys have been in the league for a few years. They have lots of tips and tricks and I’ve been trying to apply those. It’s been getting a little better for me.”
Philp’s improved play in all areas has him earning more ice time and more minutes in crucial situations.
“Taking care of your own zone first,” Philp said of what has helped him be a better player. “If you don’t do that you’re not going to play. That was a big emphasis for me.
“Then trying to pitch in, control the play, control faceoffs, set ups, things like that. You’ve got to be aware in all situations. I think I’ve done a better job of that in the second half.”
So does his coach.
“He skates well, he’s gritty, he’s a good person, he shoots the puck well, he can win faceoffs,” Chaulk said. “We’ll see how he finishes down the stretch in these last 20 games.
"The pace is going to get higher, the details better, the games are going to get harder. I think he needs to go through that.”
Bring it on, Philp says.
“This is the best time of the year,” he said with a smile.
Notes
The Bakersfield Condors did not escape the fallout from the frenzy as the NHL trading deadline nears.
The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Cam Dineen from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Michael Kesselring and a third-round pick in 2023.
Kesselring, a second-year pro, is second in the American Hockey League for goals by a defenseman with 13 and has 22 points in 49 games.
Dineen, in his sixth pro season, leads the AHL Tucson Roadrunner defensemen in points with 35 (4 goals, 31 assists). Dineen has been assigned to the Condors.