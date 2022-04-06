Condors pass San Jose test on Field Trip Day, win 3-2 in overtime

For just over two periods, the Condors gave the thousands of students in attendance for Field Trip Day a pretty ideal exhibition of Bakersfield hockey.
Then the game went a little off script. San Jose took advantage of its fifth power play, wearing down Bakersfield's stout penalty-kill unit and using a goal from Joachim Blichfeld and then a late equalizer by Jayden Halbgewachs to send the game to overtime.
But Seth Griffith maneuvered around Blichfeld in the offensive zone and flipped a backhand past former Condor Alex Stalock to win the game 3-2.
"We never wanted to go into overtime," Griffith said. "It seems like San Jose always climbs back against us, we can't hold a lead, but whenever we can get that extra point in overtime we'll take it obviously because we need to keep climbing in the standings."
Griffith's winner sent the school kids home from Mechanics Bank Arena happy at around 1 p.m., and also allowed the Condors to improve to 31-18-5-5 to strengthen their hold on the No. 4 playoff spot, which provides home-ice advantage.
Until the third period, the Condors had thrived against the Barracuda's power play, killing four straight penalties, including a brief 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period. They even got a short-handed goal from James Hamblin. However, the fifth penalty became one too many when Blichfeld corralled a rebound and fired it past Stuart Skinner.
"We know it gives them life, and that's something that we'd like to clean up a little bit," Condors interim coach Colin Chaulk said.
The action began in the first period with an early tripping call on Dino Kambeitz. That gave the Barracuda a few quick shots on goal, but it was the Condors with a pair of even better short-handed chances from Dylan Holloway and Brad Malone that were blocked by Stalock.
The Condors controlled possession for much of the period, getting their best shot halfway through when Adam Cracknell found a cutting Brendan Perlini in front of the goal, but the puck took an awkward bounce and Perlini couldn’t fire a quality attempt at Stalock, a veteran who played five games for Bakersfield this year. He had 34 saves on the day.
"He kept them in it for a long time," Griffith said. "He made some great plays, great saves, so we just had to stick to our game plan and we knew eventually we could get one past him."
What Bakersfield needed, it turned out, was a power play of its own. Kniazev got two minutes for holding late in the period, and soon enough, a pair of simple passes from Holloway and Cracknell set up Yanni Kaldis from dead center to zip one in and break the tie.
The Condors didn’t slow down when Kaldis was called for holding early in the second. Instead, Markus Niemelainen drew a pair of San Jose defenders to the left wing in the offensive zone, and the puck poked out to the forward Hamblin, who cut outside and back in to fake out Stalock for a short-handed goal.
The Barracuda, meanwhile, totaled just three shots in the second period, and the low output was typified by a promising rebound opportunity going through the legs of winger Jacob McGrew with two minutes remaining.
That changed in the third when Niemelainen held Adam Raska to prevent a one-on-one chance against Skinner. Then the goalie had to make his most challenging save yet, with his blocker, on Halbgewachs, as the puck lingered in front of the net. And then came penalty number five, tripping on Filip Berglund, which led to Blichfeld breaking the Barracuda's drought.
The Condors kept up the pressure on offense and had a chance to put it away with Brad Malone on a breakaway. But Stalock fended off his shot easily, and under a minute later, Halbgewachs slapped the puck away from Niemelainen and shot one over Skinner to tie it.
When the Condors came out for overtime, though, they returned to their earlier form. Griffith missed a good chance early but ended up needing just 1:48 to get the winner.
The Condors will head back on the road for a pair of pivotal games against the Colorado Eagles on Friday and Saturday.
"They've been pretty hot lately," Chaulk said. "We know that, it's an exciting building, there will be some pressure and we'll be excited to run towards that pressure."