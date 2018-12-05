A hat trick is certainly good, but one goal each by four different players is better.
Four different Condors scored goals, which trumped a hat trick by Logan Shaw, as Bakersfield beat the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena.
It was the second straight win for the Condors (11-8-0), who allowed just one shot on goal in the final 2:22 as Manitoba had goaltender Eric Comrie pulled for an extra attacker.
“Our special teams won us the game,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Will killed off a big kill and we scored on the one play we did earn.”
Cooper Marody had a big night, as he had direct assists on three of the goals.
“He is someone who has great vision to find the open man,” Woodcroft said of Marody. “We’ve asked him to be a little bit more direct through the defensive zone and the neutral zone and let his creativity occur in the offensive zone and that’s where you saw it tonight.
“I thought he played a really good game. His line got pucks deep and grinded the other team down and when they had the puck on their stick in the offensive end he found the right person who was open and we converted.”
The Condors established their game in the first period and controlled play when they got their first power-play opportunity midway through the period.
David Gust connected with one second left on the man advantage at 9:19 when he fired in his fourth goal of the season from low in the left circle after a cross-ice feed from Marody.
Seventy-two seconds later it was 2-0, as the Condors took full advantage of a miscue by Comrie.
Comrie came out of his net to play the puck at the bottom of the right circle and made a soft pass toward the right point. The pass went off Joe Gambardella’s stick to Josh Currie, who hit the empty net.
The Moose pushed back early in the second and Logan Shaw cut the lead to 2-1 when his turnaround shot from the slot went by Starrett at 2:19.
But the Condors quickly responded as defenseman Ryan Stanton scored from the left circle (off a feed from Marody) to put Bakersfield up 3-1 at 3:46.
The Condors made it 4-1 when defenseman William Lagesson scored from the top of the right circle off a feed by Marody at 15:06.
“We like each other off the ice and that's translating onto the ice,” Marody said of his connection with his linemates.
Shaw cut the lead to 4-2 when a puck bounced off the boards behind the Condors net and right in front where he quickly banged it past Starrett.
Shaw scored his third goal on a shot from the right circle midway through the third period.
Starrett stopped 29 shots to run his record to 5-0.
Notes
Rookie forward Kailer Yamamoto, injured in Saturday night’s win over Manitoba, did not play. Coach Jay Woodcroft said he is day to day.
The Condors wind up a five-game homestand on Saturday night against San Jose. It is Josh Currie Bobblehead night with the first 2,000 fans 12 and younger receiving the Bobblehead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.