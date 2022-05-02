Condors open playoffs at home Tuesday night against Abbotsford

They were nearly dead even in their eight-game regular season series and when the American Hockey League 68-game season came to a conclusion the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks were dead even in points with 84.
Tied for fourth place in the Pacific Division, the Condors earned the right to host all three games of the opening playoffs series on their home ice via a tiebreaker — more wins in regulation.
That came down to the wire as the Canucks lost to the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Saturday and the Condors earned home ice by beating the Stockton Heat a few hours later.
“Everybody wants to be at home,” Condors interim head coach Colin Chaulk said ahead of Tuesday’s opening game. “But it’s a new season. A reset. No one has a home ice record, no one has an away record.”
Game 2 is Wednesday. Game 3, if necessary, will not take place until Monday and there is another event at Mechanic’s Bank Arena from Thursday through Sunday.
But Chaulk and his team aren’t looking ahead.
“Honestly, it’s pretty micro-managed how you have to approach it,” Condors captain Brad Malone said of the series. “When you start planning ahead or looking ahead that’s when you get caught off guard. Just try to win the first five minutes, the first 10 minutes of the first period and take it that way.”
The Condors are missing four of their top six defensemen — Phil Kemp and Dmitri Samorkuv to season-ending injuries, Phil Broberg who was just called up to Edmonton and Markus Niemielian who has not skated in weeks. But there was some good news Monday as Vinny Desharnais, who missed the last game, was back on the ice.
Bakersfield also will likely be missing two key forwards in Brendan Perlini and Colton Sceviour who did not skate on Monday.
“It’s nothing new for this club,” Chaulk said. “Coaching changes, players up and down, injuries, family tragedy, personal success. This has happened all year to this team.
“That adversity, those speed bumps has definitely put us in a situation to earn home ice. We don’t believe it was by accident. We believe all the things we’ve gone through we’re ready for this opportunity.”
In contrast, Abbotsford, which went 8-2 to close the season, has been bolstered by six players coming down from the Vancouver Canucks who did not make the NHL playoffs.
“You gotta have respect for your opponent, a lot of talent over there,” Malone said. “We have to have some confidence in the guys in our room. We have a lot of guys who have been up and played at that level, as well. No knock on us, but we’re here at home and ready to defend that home ice.”
Chaulk noted that at this time of the year teams know each other well and there are few surprises.
“We’re going to stick with our structure,” Chaulk said. “We’ve reviewed tapes and I’m sure their coaching staff has, too. We’ve brought in player involvement. Everybody has a buy-in and understanding of what we are trying to do and what we want to do.”
Chaulk acknowledged that goaltender Stuart Skinner will play a large role in the series, but that so too will every player on the ice.
“Stu a big part of our team, yes,” he said. “But the way we win, the way we’re going to get one win is that every single player contributes. It’s not a cliche, we need every single player to bring something to the party. You can’t show up at your door empty handed. I have to bring something so they gotta bring something to the table every shift.
“Every player needs to bring something to the party. They need to answer the bell and when they do those things we’re going to be able to accomplish one win. It’s going to be hard to do and we accept that challenge.”