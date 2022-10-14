Condors open 25th season Saturday

It started with a semi-pro team on the stage at the then Civic auditorium, morphed into a fledgling pro West Coast Hockey League team named the Fog the next year and then, with the building of what is now Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bakersfield Condors were born.
Saturday night, the Condors open their 25th season by hosting the Abbotsford, Alberta Canucks at 7. Dating back to the semi-pro team, this starts the 29th straight season of hockey in Bakersfield.
The Condors beat the Canucks in the opening round of the American Hockey League playoffs last season before falling to the Stockton Heat.
To celebrate the 25th season many former Condors who still reside in Bakersfield will be making appearances at the arena. Paul Rosebush, who played from 1999-00 through the 2005-06 season (416 games) and then retired, will drop the ceremonial first puck.
Colin Chaulk, who took over the head coaching reins last February when Jay Woodcroft was elevated to coach of the Edmonton Oilers, returns for his first full season in that capacity.
Chaulk is leading a mix of returning players (almost all the defensemen from last season will be back to start the season) and new additions such as Xavier Bourgault. Bourgault, Edmonton's first round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, is starting his pro career as a Condor.
At the other end of the spectrum is new centerman Greg McKegg, who is starting his 11th pro season and has 233 games of NHL experience.