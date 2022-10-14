 Skip to main content
Condors open 25th season Saturday

Condors 25th anniversary logo

Condors 25th anniversary logo

It started with a semi-pro team on the stage at the then Civic auditorium, morphed into a fledgling pro West Coast Hockey League team named the Fog the next year and then, with the building of what is now Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bakersfield Condors were born.

Saturday night, the Condors open their 25th season by hosting the Abbotsford, Alberta Canucks at 7. Dating back to the semi-pro team, this starts the 29th straight season of hockey in Bakersfield.

