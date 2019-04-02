The Bakersfield Condors fell to the Manitoba Moose, 3-1, on Tuesday to start a three-game road swing despite outshooting the Moose by 20. It was the Condors’ second straight loss and first consecutive losses for the team since Jan. 11.
Manitoba (35-28-5-2) scored a power play goal in the first period and another extra-man goal in the second to take a 2-0 lead. The Condors (39-19-3-1) didn’t get on the board until Braden Christoffer hit a backhand shot at 9:19 in the third. The Moose scored on the empty net (and power play) with 38 seconds left in the game.
Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin made 40 saves.
The Condors will play at Manitoba again Wednesday at 5 p.m.
