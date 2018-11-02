As a team, the Bakersfield Condors are doing a lot of things well seven games into the American Hockey League season.
The team is third in shots taken per game (35.29); first in shots against (24.57); third on the power play (28.1 percent); are the fifth-least penalized team (10 minutes per game); and have been good on the penalty kill, 11th at 82.8 percent.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t resulted in a winning record. The Condors are coming off a 4-3 loss to Stockton on Wednesday night and are 3-4-0 heading into games at Rabobank Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
“The pace at which we are playing the game has been outstanding,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think the effort from all 25 to 26 players we’ve used this year have been outstanding. There are areas for us to get better at and we’ve addressed them internally.
“We want to learn to play that 60-minute game to give ourselves a chance to win. As a young group that is our biggest challenge right now, finding ways to manage moments within a game and understanding that winning is a skill.”
Woodcroft often talks about the process: developing individual skills, team skills and doing things the right way all the time, and his practices reflect that attitude.
“We think over time the results will take care of themselves,” he said.
The Condors are near the bottom of the Pacific Division and the top two teams — San Jose and Tucson — are starting to distance themselves from the pack.
“For us, the focus is on us,” Woodcroft said. “We want to play the game the right way and when we do that we’re a tough team to play against.”
Woodcroft said the first seven games is a a small sample size and he’s eager to get into a rhythm with more games.
“We have 10 games in the month of November and we’ll have a better feeling of where we’re at at the end of this month.”
