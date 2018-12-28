The Condors return to Rabobank Arena on Saturday night for the first time in two weeks as they head into their busiest week and month of the season.
The game against San Diego kicks off an eight-day stretch where the Condors will cram in five games, four of them on home ice. They head to Ontario on Monday for a New Years Eve game then return to host San Diego on Wednesday, Colorado on Friday and Tucson on Jan. 5.
The Condors play 15 games (seven home, eight on the road) over the next 29 days before getting a five-day break.
“Right now it’s a sprint to the All Star break,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “They’re all important games, most of them against our division opponents. This is where you will start to see some separation in the standings and we want to be on the right side of it.”
The Condors wound up a five-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Gulls in San Diego on Thursday night, going 3-1-0-1. They are 6-3-0-1 on the month and are fourth in the Pacific Division.
“The first thing we talked about since the beginning of December is how there are a lot of things going on during the holidays and the teams that generally have the most success are those that maintain their level of focus,” Woodcroft said. “It’s been a fairly good month for us and for us to be successful we have to maintain that level of focus.
“There are a lot of games between now and the All-Star break against division rivals and we have to find ways to get points in every game we play.”
Veteran goaltender Al Montoya has not played since Nov. 29 due to illness, leaving the net to rookies Shane Starrett and Dylan Wells, both of whom have put in strong performances.
“The two kids have been a bright spot,” Woodcroft said. “Like everybody on the team, their work ethic is superb. They give us a chance to win.”
Wells, called up from the ECHL earlier this month, is 3-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. Starrett is 6-2-0-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .907 save percentage.
“They’re pushing each other with their play,” Woodcroft said. “Both want to be in the net. We’re going to be in lot of games here and we’ll have to use everybody. Our depth will be tested.”
