The coronavirus is wreaked havoc on the sports community throughout Kern County. Here are other events, leagues and teams that were impacted:
American Hockey League
The Bakersfield Condors season is being interrupted following the announcement that the AHL is suspending play until further notice.
The league sent out the following press release:
“With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.”
The Condors, whose last game was a 4-3 victory Stockton on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena, were in Grand Rapids, Mich. for a scheduled Friday-Saturday series against the Griffins when the news broke.
The team is planning to stay overnight and start their travel back to Bakersfield on Friday.
Kern County Raceway Park
As of Thursday evening, KCRP is planning to host the Dirt and Asphalt Dual as part of its season opener on Saturday night.
The event is scheduled to feature the NASCAR Super Stocks and NASCAR Modifieds on its asphalt track, with the NARC 410 Winged Sprint Cars, CVMS Mini Stocks and Hard Tops competing on the dirt.
The track sent out the following statement in a news release:
“Kern County Raceway officials are paying close attention to the ongoing COVID-19 health concerns. All Kern County Raceway events are going forward as scheduled. As always, we will act in the best interest of our fans and competitors. In the event of any change, we will communicate via Facebook, email and our website www.KernRaceway.com.
Bakersfield Speedway
The third-mile clay oval has canceled its races scheduled for Saturday. The track, which had its season opener last week, was scheduled to host the Pro Stocks, Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, CA Lightning Sprints on Free Coke night.
The track issued the following statement in a news release:
“State and county recommendations regarding Coronavirus restrictions have forced postponement of this Saturday’s race program at the Bakersfield Speedway. We will continue to update the status of the racing for the remainder of March on a weekly basis. Thank you for your continued support.”
Bakersfield Tennis Open
The professional tennis tournament, that was scheduled to run Sunday through March 22 at Bakersfield Racquet Club, has been canceled following the direction of the International Tennis Federation and United States Tennis Association.
(1) comment
Good! The next 10 days are crucial! Testing aggressively!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.