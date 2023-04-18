 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Condors head to playoffs

52817565957_efe7b68f35_o.jpg

The Condors open first-round playoff action on Wednesday in Abbotsford, B.C. in a best-of-three series, all in Abbotsford.

 Courtesy of the Condors

When it comes to home cooking, the Condors rank near the top of the American Hockey League.

The team, which struggled mightily during the 2022 position of the season, surged in the second half and set a team record for wins on home ice with 23 — including 10 straight to finish the regular season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases