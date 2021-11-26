Condors have another road game postponed, this time in Ontario

The Bakersfield Condors announced Friday morning that their road game at the Ontario Reign, previously scheduled for Friday night, would be postponed.
The Condors had already faced an extended layoff as a result of the rescheduling of a pair of road games in Abbotsford, British Columbia, due to immense flooding in the province. That break was extended by one more day due to "a malfunction of the ice-making equipment" in Ontario's Toyota Arena, the American Hockey League stated.
News of the postponement came just over two hours after the Condors tweeted, "Hey — remember us? After nine days off, we're back tonight in Ontario."
A rescheduled date was not immediately announced. The Condors are currently slated to return to Ontario Jan. 2 (prior to the postponed Abbotsford games) and March 18.
Ontario last hosted a game Monday against Stockton. The Reign won, 5-3. The arena also played host to a G League basketball game Tuesday and a concert Wednesday. Ontario's game Saturday against San Jose was also postponed.
Bakersfield, meanwhile, now will have gone 10 days between games heading into Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss matchup against the San Diego Gulls at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Condors' last game was a 4-3 loss to San Jose on Nov. 17.