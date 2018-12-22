The Colorado Eagles came away with a 3-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors following a shootout Saturday night in Loveland, Colo.
The Eagles are now 15-9-3-1, while their 34 points have them three points up on the Condors (15-10-0-1) in the Pacific Division.
The Condors, who were winners of four straight entering Saturday’s contest, will be on the road Thursday at San Diego before returning home to face the Gulls on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s game saw Colorado go ahead 1-0 on a Michael Joly unassisted goal at the 5:13 mark of the first period.
Kailer Yamamoto continued his hot streak for Bakersfield with a power play goal at 2:53 of the second period to tie things up, and the Condors went ahead less than four minutes later when Mitch Callahan got on the board.
Colorado tied the score with under a minute remaining in the second period when Logan O’Connor found the back of the net.
Joly and Scott Kosmachuk scored shootout goals for Colorado, which were the deciding factors on the scoreboard.
Tyler Benson had his team-leading 16th assist for Bakersfield.
