Condors games will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative test effective Friday

The Bakersfield Condors announced that their games at Mechanics Bank Arena will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result as of Friday.
The news came in the wake of a letter March 18 from the California Department of Public Health, altering the safety guidance from a "requirement" to a "strong recommendation."
The state's announcement was dated March 17, marking six months to the day since the Condors first said they would implement the requirement, and three months since Cal State Bakersfield did the same for the Roadrunners' men's basketball games at the Icardo Center. Both teams regularly draw attendance over 1,000, which was then the minimum threshold for an "indoor mega event" subject to the requirement.
The minimum was lowered to 500 on Dec. 31 in response to the omicron surge before returning to 1,000 on Feb. 16.
California also previously lifted its mask mandate for most indoor settings on March 1 and for schools on March 11.
CSUB has not announced any update to its fan attendance policies, although with the end of the basketball and wrestling seasons, the university no longer has any upcoming indoor sporting events in the near future.
The Condors' policy change also applies to other upcoming Mechanics Bank events, such as Sunday's Los Tigres Del Norte concert in the Mechanics Bank Theater.
The final game under the previous COVID-19 rules was Wednesday against Henderson. The Condors host the Silver Knights again Friday.