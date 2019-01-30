Bakersfield Condors left wing Joe Gambardella was named American Hockey League Player of the Week for the period ending on Jan. 27.
Gambardella scored four goals and had six points in four games as the Condors extended their winning streak to eight straight games. He had the overtime game winner on Jan 21 in San Jose, had a goal and an assist in a victory over Colorado last Wednesday and assisted on the game-winning goal in a win Tucson last Friday.
He finished the week with two goals in a victory over Tucson on Saturday before heading to Springfield, Mass. where he represented the Condors in the AHL All Star Classic.
Gambardella leads the Condors in goals with 19 and is on a six-game point streak (7 goals, 4 assists).
The Condors return to action on Friday night at Rabobank Arena against Iowa.
