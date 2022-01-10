Condors' four-game swing through Abbotsford disrupted by COVID-19 postponement

After posting three straight wins on the road against the Abbotsford Canucks in the span of a week, the Bakersfield Condors will have to wait for their fourth.
The teams' final matchup of the year, previously slated for Monday, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Canucks.
Monday's game had initially been scheduled for Nov. 21 before massive flooding in British Columbia forced the American Hockey League to slot it into the Condors' January trip to Abbotsford.
The AHL did not immediately announce a new date for the game, and the Condors do not currently have another pending visit to the Abbotsford Centre. A wide array of postponements toward the end of 2021 has led to a packed second-half schedule for Bakersfield, which will now be just a little denser toward the end.
Now fourth in the Pacific Division at 11-8-3-3 after going eight games without a regulation loss, Bakersfield is back in action against first-place Stockton Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.