The Bakersfield Condors started a three-game road trip on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Texas.
The Condors (16-15-1-1) are winless in their last four and have won just once in their last eight games. They trailed 3-1 before Mitch Callahan scored with 18 seconds remaining and goaltender Shane Starrett pulled for an extra attacker.
Texas, which has the second-best power play in the AHL, got a power-play goal by Ben Gleason two minutes into the game and never trailed as the Stars ran their home record to 13-4-1-1. The Stars opened up a 2-0 lead on a Tony Calderone goal 12:07 into the first.
Josh Currie cut the lead in half when he came off the bench and scored 10th goal from the slot two minutes into the third. But a Condors turnover in their own zone lead to a Stars goal by Adam Mascherin at 5:25.
The Condors outshot the Stars 30-28.
Bakersfield heads to Colorado for games against the Eagles on Friday and Saturday nights.
