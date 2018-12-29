Once again a penalty played a huge role in a Bakersfield loss to San Diego.
On Thursday night in San Diego, the Gulls scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period which propelled them to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.
On Saturday night in Bakersfield, the Gulls tied the game on a late power-play goal, then went on to a 3-2 overtime victory before 5,316 at Rabobank Arena.
Joe Gambardella put the Condors up 2-1 when he took an outlet pass from Patrick Russell, got a step on Gulls defender Keaton Thompson and beat goaltender Jeff Glass 4:23 into the third for his team-high 12th goal.
The game turned with 3:58 left as Tyler Vesel, who was playing the puck in the San Diego zone, was called for a double-minor high-sticking penalty.
The Gulls tied the game just 39 seconds later when defenseman Trevor Murphy, just acquired in a trade with Tucson, sent a blast from the left point past Shane Starrett.
The Condors killed off the next two minutes of the San Diego power play to send the game to overtime only to see Troy Terry score 1:24 into OT to lift the Gulls to victory.
Starrett stopped 26 shots in the loss. The Condors had a season-low 20 shots.
The Condors are 1-4 against the Gulls and will play host to them again on Wednesday night.
Defenseman Jake Kulevich gave the Condors an early lead when he scored his first pro goal 7:26 into the first, when he fired in a wrister off a cross-ice feed from Tyler Benson as a power-play was winding down.
San Diego tied the game with four minutes left in the period when Max Jones drove down the right side and around a couple of Condors and was able to stuff the puck past Starrett.
Notes
- The Condors wore special Harry Potter-themed jerseys for Wizard night, which were auctioned off after the game.
- Condors assistant captain Brad Malone played his 500th pro game on Saturday night. He has 154 points in 319 AHL games and 30 points in 183 NHL games.
- Defenseman Caleb Jones, called up to Edmonton on Dec. 12, scored his first NHL goal on Saturday in a 6-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
- The Condors finish up the 2018 portion of their schedule on Monday in a 7 p.m. game in Ontario.
